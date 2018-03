March 22 (Reuters) - CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL):

* REG-CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) STRENGTHENS ITS NORDIC POSITION BY ACQUIRING UNWIRE, A DANISH CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER

* ‍IS ACQUIRING UNWIRE COMMUNICATION FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF DKK 148 MILLION

* CLX IS ACQUIRING UNWIRE COMMUNICATION FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF DKK 148 MILLION ON A CASH AND DEBT-FREE BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)