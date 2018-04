BRIEF-CM Enel-Med FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 3.3 Mln Zlotys, Takes On Restructuring Actions

April 25 (Reuters) - CENTRUM MEDYCZNE ENEL-MED SA:

* FY NET LOSS 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 323.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 273.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* DECIDES TO START RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS, PLANS TO TAKE OVER THREE OF ITS UNITS IN ORDER TO SIMPLIFY GROUP’S STRUCTURE AND REACH OPERATIONAL SYNERGY EFFECT

* IN APRIL COMPANY WANTS TO BUY 99% STAKE OF CENTRUM MEDYCZNE ENEL-MED VILLA CLINIC SP. Z O.O. FOR 152,000 ZLOTYS FROM ENEL INVEST SP. Z O.O. AND 99% STAKE OF CENTRUM MEDYCZNE ENEL-MED REHABILITACJA SP. Z O.O. FOR 97,000 ZLOTYS

* ABOVE-MENTIONED UNITS AND ENEL MED SP. Z O.O. (ALREADY OWNED BY COMPANY IN 100%) WILL BE INCORPORATED BY COMPANY BY TRANSFER OF ALL THEIR ASSETS ON COMPANY

* PLANS TO COMPLETE RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS TILL 2018-END