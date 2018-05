May 8 (Reuters) - CM Finance Inc:

* CM FINANCE INC REPORTS RESULTS FOR ITS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

* CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55