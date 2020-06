June 22 (Reuters) - SAUDI’S CMA:

* APPROVED AMENDMENT OF BUSINESS PROFILE OF IMPACT CAPITAL COMPANY BY CANCELLING ACTIVITY OF ADVISING

* IMPACT CAPITAL NOW AUTHORIZED TO CONDUCT MANAGING PRIVATE NON-REAL-ESTATE INVESTMENT FUNDS, MANAGING SOPHISTICATED INVESTOR PORTFOLIOS

* IMPACT CAPITAL NOW AUTHORIZED TO CONDUCT ARRANGING ACTIVITIES IN SECURITIES BUSINESS Source:(bit.ly/3hQAvOL)