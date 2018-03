March 15 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY :

* APPROVES ARABIAN SHIELD COOPERATIVE INSURANCE REQUEST TO INCREASE CAPITAL TO 300 MILLION RIYALS FROM 200 MILLION RIYALS

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 2 EXISTING SHARES

* INCREASE WILL BE PAID BY TRANSFERRING SAR 80 MILLION FROM RETAINED EARNINGS AND SAR 20 MILLION FROM STATUTORY RESERVE Source: (bit.ly/2DtAzi7) Further company coverage: