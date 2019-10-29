Switzerland Market Report
BRIEF-CMA CGM buys stake in French urban logistics company Wing

Oct 29 (Reuters) - CMA CGM SA:

* CMA CGM takes a position in Wing to support the growth of an innovative urban logistics service dedicated to e-commerce

* CEVA Logistics and Wing are entering into a major industrial and commercial partnership for the benefit of their respective customers

* Wing customers see a courier show up to pick up orders sold on the Internet. These are then deposited in a logistics warehouse where they are packaged and shipped. In less than 48 hours, orders are delivered to the end customer.

