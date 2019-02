Feb 12 (Reuters) - CMA CGM/Ceva:

* CMA CGM HAS TARGET FOR CEVA TO BREAK EVEN IN 2019 - CFO

* CMA CGM EXPECTS TO INVEST TOTAL OF AROUND 1.5 BILLION SWISS FRANCS IN ACQUIRING CONTROLLING STAKE IN CEVA - CFO

* CMA CGM CFO SAYS FORWARD SHARE PURCHASES WILL ALLOW GROUP TO REACH 50 PCT THRESHOLD IN CEVA LOGISTICS WHATEVER OUTCOME OF ITS SHARE OFFER (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)