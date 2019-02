Feb 12 (Reuters) - CMA CGM/CEVA Logistics AG:

* CMA CGM launches its public tender offer for CEVA shares

* Offer price of CHF 30 per share, open from February 12

* CMA CGM says the board of CEVA Logistics is fully aligned with the offer

* CMA CGM reiterates that the combined group will become a global leader in transport and logistics (Reporting by Gus Trompiz/Sudip Kar-Gupta)