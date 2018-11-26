BRIEF-CMA CGM pre-announces public tender offer for CEVA

Nov 26 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG/CMA CGM:

* For shareholders wishing to exit their investment in CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM has made a pre-announcement of a public tender offer for CEVA Logistics

* Offer at CHF 30.00 for each CEVA Logistics share

* Offer corresponds to a premium of 46 percent with respect to the volume-weighted average share price of CEVA Logistics shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange over the 60 trading days prior to 1 October 2018.

* CEVA to remain an independent and standalone listed company, adds CMA CGM

* CEVA Logistics had also announced on Monday an upgrade to its 2021 financial expectations.