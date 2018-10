Oct 11 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* CMA CGM SAYS SUPPORTS THE DECISIONS OF CEVA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO REJECT UNSOLICITED TAKEOVER OFFER

* CMA CGM, BIGGEST CEVA SHAREHOLDER, SAYS IS CONSIDERING AN INCREASE IN ITS CEVA STAKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)