April 10 (Reuters) - CMA CGM SA:

* SAYS BUILDS A LOGISTICAL BRIDGE TO SUPPLY FRANCE WITH URGENT MEDICAL EQUIPMENT “TO FIGHT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC”

* CEVA LOGISTICS WILL DELIVER 20 MILLION MASKS AS WELL AS MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO FRANCE BY SUNDAY, APRIL 12TH Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)