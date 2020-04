April 23 (Reuters) -

* THE COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY ‍HAS CLEARED £6.2 BILLION MERGER BETWEEN JUST EAT AND TAKEAWAY.COM​

* CMA CONCLUDED THERE IS NOT A MATERIAL LIKELIHOOD THAT TAKEAWAY.COM WOULD HAVE RE-ENTERED UK MARKET IN FUTURE, HAD THE MERGER NOT GONE AHEAD. (Reporting by Clara Denina)