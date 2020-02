BRIEF-CMA Issues Supplementary Objections On Probe Relating To Supply Of Hydrocortisone Tablets In UK

Feb 12 (Reuters) - UK’s Competition and Markets Authority:

* CMA - ISSUED SUPPLEMENTARY STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS ON PROBE OF UNFAIR PRICING, ANTI-COMPETITIVE AGREEMENTS IN SUPPLY OF HYDROCORTISONE TABLETS IN UK

* UK’S CMA-STILL PROVISIONALLY SEES LIABILITY FOR AUDEN MCKENZIE’S ALLEGED INFRINGEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACCORD-UK & LIABILITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLERGAN

* UK'S CMA - ALSO PROVISIONALLY SEES LIABILITY FOR AUDEN MCKENZIE'S ALLEGED INFRINGEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CINVEN, ACCORD PHARMACEUTICALS & INTAS