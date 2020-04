BRIEF-CMA refers Kingspan, Building Solutions Ltd merger for phase 2 probe

April 21 (Reuters) - Kingspan Group PLC:

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES MERGER REFERENCE DECISION

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY SAID ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY KINGSPAN HOLDINGS (PANELS) LIMITED OF BUILDING SOLUTIONS (NATIONAL) LIMITED WAS OR MAY RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION ON APRIL 7

* UK’S COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY SAYS ON 16 APRIL 2020 PARTIES INFORMED CMA THAT IT WOULD NOT BE OFFERING ANY UNDERTAKINGS. CMA HAS THEREFORE DECIDED TO REFER THIS MERGER FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)