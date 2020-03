March 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* CMA WELCOMES COURT OF APPEAL JUDGMENT IN PHENYTOIN CASE

* UK’S CMA - TO REVIEW ELEMENTS THAT COURT HAS DECIDED TO REFER BACK TO IT, AS IT MOVES FORWARD WITH ITS CASE AGAINST PFIZER AND FLYNN PHARMA

* UK’S CMA - CONTINUES TO HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT VERY BIG PRICE INCREASES IMPOSED BY CERTAIN DRUGS COMPANIES FOR SEVERAL OTHER GENERIC DRUGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: