2 months ago
BRIEF-CMC CEO says co commmited to UK for HQ,could passport out of other Europe hub
#Earnings Season
June 8, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CMC CEO says co commmited to UK for HQ,could passport out of other Europe hub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:

* CMC CEO says co has very strong German, Spanish, French offices and can easily hub out of one of those offices when Britain exits the EU

* CMC CEO says Britain's exit from the European Union not a major issue for co

* CMC CEO says there are some operational things that it would need to do (post Brexit), but not looking at a major transfer of staff

* CMC CEO says may have to position some servers and things like that in europe post Brexit, but it really is minimal- CMC CEO

* CMC CFO says co committed to the UK remaining its head office, but if it needs to passport from another one of its European Offices, it could do that Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

