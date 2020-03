BRIEF-CMC Markets Says Experienced Heightened Trading Activity Amid COVID-19 Crisis

March 20 (Reuters) - CMC Markets PLC:

* CMC MARKETS PLC - COVID-19 AND TRADING UPDATE

* CMC MARKETS PLC - HEIGHTENED TRADING ACTIVITY EXPERIENCED AT END OF FEBRUARY AND HIGHLIGHTED IN 3 MARCH TRADING UPDATE HAS CONTINUED INTO MARCH

* CMC MARKETS PLC - HAS EXPERIENCED CONTINUED HIGH LEVELS OF CLIENT TRADING ACTIVITY OVER PERIOD

* CMC MARKETS PLC - EXPECT TO DELIVER NET OPERATING INCOME AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET CONSENSUS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* CMC MARKETS - EXPECT TO DELIVER NET OPERATING INCOME AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET CONSENSUS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH WITH NINE TRADING DAYS REMAINING IN FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: