BRIEF-CMC Markets Says Is Well Prepared For ESMA's Measures

March 27 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:

* CMC MARKETS PLC - NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY

* CMC MARKETS PLC - ‍WELL PREPARED FOR ESMA’S MEASURES​

* CMC MARKETS PLC - MARGIN CHANGES ARE LIKELY TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON HOW CLIENTS TRADE, ALTHOUGH AT THIS STAGE IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT

* CMC MARKETS - ‍BINARY PRODUCTS GENERATED £2.1M OF REVENUES FROM UK & EUROPE IN H1 18 AND ANY REDUCTION IN REVENUE WILL BE IMMATERIAL IN A GROUP CONTEXT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: