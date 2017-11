Nov 23 (Reuters) - CMC MARKETS PLC:

* ‍HY NET OPERATING INCOME 89.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 75.5​ MILLION STG

* HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX 29.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 18.8​ MILLION STG

* ‍HY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.98 PENCE​

* ‍HY REVENUE PER ACTIVE CLIENT UP 22% TO £1,814​

* ‍GIVEN UNCERTAINTY AROUND CURRENT REGULATORY REVIEWS AND FUTURE REGULATORY CHANGE, GROUP REMAINS CAUTIOUS IN ITS SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK​

* ‍HY ACTIVE CLIENTS 46,634 VERSUS 47,623​