BRIEF-CMC Markets Sees 2021 Net Operating Income To Exceed Upper End of Current Market Consensus

July 3 (Reuters) - CMC Markets PLC:

* CMC MARKETS PLC - IN Q1 2021, ENTIRE BUSINESS HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM VERY WELL

* CMC MARKETS PLC - NET OPERATING INCOME FOR Q1 2021 IS IN EXCESS OF THAT REPORTED FOR H1 2020 OF £102.3 MILLION.

* CMC MARKETS- CONFIDENT, WITH STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS, 2021 NET OPERATING INCOME WILL EXCEED UPPER END OF CURRENT MARKET CONSENSUS

* CMC MARKETS PLC - Q1 CLIENT INCOME RETENTION FOR PERIOD IS MATERIALLY HIGHER THAN 82% REPORTED IN H1 2020