BRIEF-CMC Markets Sees Net Operating Income For H2 To Be Moderately Above H1

March 29 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:

* ‍STRONG YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR​

* ‍NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND​

* ‍PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​

* FY ‍ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR ALTHOUGH FINAL QUARTER HAS SEEN AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018​