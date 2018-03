BRIEF-CMC Q2 EPS $0.08 From Continuing Operations

March 22 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* CMC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.26 PER SHARE

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 SALES $1.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.16 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ANTICIPATE DURANT, OKLAHOMA FACILITY WILL BE OPERATING NEAR CAPACITY OF ABOUT 350,000 TONS PER YEAR BY END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR​

* ‍COMPLETING EXIT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS​