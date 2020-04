BRIEF-CMC says revenue doubled in year to end-March, helped by virus sell-off

April 3 (Reuters) - CMC Markets PLC:

* NET TRADING REVENUE ACROSS GROUP HAS BEEN STRONG IN FY 2020 AND IN PARTICULAR DURING FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR

* CFD BUSINESS HAS GENERATED GROSS CLIENT INCOME (CLIENT TRANSACTION FEES) OF C.£241 MILLION

* INCREASED MARKET ACTIVITY IN FINAL QUARTER, MORE THAN OFFSETS REDUCED CLIENT TRADING ACTIVITY RESULTING FROM ESMA INTERVENTION MEASURES IMPLEMENTED IN AUGUST 2018

* CLIENT INCOME RETAINED HAS BEEN CONSIDERABLY STRONGER THAN 75-80% RANGE THAT WAS GUIDED AT HALF YEAR RESULTS

* GROUP EXPECTS CFD NET TRADING REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY £214 MILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS FY CFD NET TRADING REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY £214 MILLION