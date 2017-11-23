BRIEF-CMC's Cruddas says no financial provision for possible regulatory outcomes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc

* “The way we look at this regulatory issue is that it is European centric. We’ve got a lot of business in Europe and it will be material to what we do, but we’re building our business globally”- CEO Peter Cruddas

* “CMC has not made a provision for any possible regulatory outcomes”- CEO Peter Cruddas

* “Typically what happens is that clients will continue trading on lower amounts, but eventually it gets back up to previous levels. It might take a year or so”

* “The UK will continue to be our headquarters. We have a strong European network of offices and if we lose our ability to passport of the UK, we’ll use one of those. We haven’t gone public with where that will be yet”- CFO Grant Foley

* "We saw a bit of interest around the French and German elections... Brexit negotiations... and if President Trump is active on Twitter, people trade a dollar pair"- CFO Grant Foley