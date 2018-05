May 7 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP ANNOUNCES WTI LIGHT SWEET CRUDE OIL FUTURES OPEN INTEREST REACHES RECORD 2.7 MILLION CONTRACTS

* CME GROUP - ON AVERAGE, WTI FUTURES HAVE TRADED 1.32 MILLION CONTRACTS PER DAY YEAR-TO-DATE THROUGH APRIL, UP 18 PERCENT VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR