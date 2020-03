March 9 (Reuters) -

* CME GROUP CEO DUFFY SAYS THERE’S LACK OF CLARITY ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN THE MARKETS AND IT REMINDS HIM OF 2008 CRISIS - CNBC INTERVIEW

* CME GROUP CEO DUFFY SAYS MARKETS HATE UNCERTAINTY AND "THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT WE HAVE NOW" IN RELATION TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK Source text : cnb.cx/3aHtewu Further company coverage: