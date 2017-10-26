FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CME Group Q3 earnings per share $0.91
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-CME Group Q3 earnings per share $0.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc

* CME Group Inc. reports strong third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 revenue $891 million versus I/B/E/S view $892.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CME Group Inc says Q3 2017 average daily volume was 15.7 million contracts, up 10 percent compared with third-quarter 2016​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly investment income $139.9 million versus $36.5‍​ million

* CME Group Inc - ‍third-quarter 2017 total average rate per contract was 74.9 cents, in line with second-quarter 2017​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly ‍clearing and transaction fee revenue was $756 million, up 7 percent compared with Q3 2016​

* CME Group Inc - qtrly ‍market data revenue was $97 million, down 4 percent compared with Q3 last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.