April 3 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP REACHES HIGHEST-EVER QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF 22.2 MILLION CONTRACTS FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018

* QUARTERLY ADV OF 22.2 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 30 PERCENT

* QTRLY OPTIONS VOLUME CONTRACTS PER DAY UP 31 PERCENT