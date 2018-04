BRIEF-CME Group Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.86

April 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* . REPORTS RECORD FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME WAS 22.2 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 30 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017

* QTRLY MARKET DATA REVENUE WAS $95 MILLION, DOWN 2 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q1 LAST YEAR

* QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MILLION, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MILLION VERSUS $929.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.85, REVENUE VIEW $1.12 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: