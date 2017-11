BRIEF-CME Group Says Effective Nov 21, Co Entered New ‍Revolving Credit Facility - SEC Filing

Nov 27 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP SAYS‍ EFFECTIVE NOV. 21, CO ENTERED INTO NEW MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY IS VOLUNTARILY PRE-PAYABLE FROM TIME TO TIME WITHOUT PREMIUM OR PENALTY​

* CME GROUP - ‍SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY IS FOR LINE OF CREDIT OF $2.25 BILLION WITH OPTION TO INCREASE FACILITY FROM TIME TO TIME FROM $2.25 BILLION TO $3.0 BILLION​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍MATURITY DATE OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY IS NOVEMBER 21, 2022​

* CME GROUP INC - ‍ SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 19, 2015​