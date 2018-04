BRIEF-CME Group Says Q1 Average Daily Volume Of 4.7 Mln Contracts, Up 38 pct From Q1 2017

April 16 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP REACHES RECORD INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF 4.7 MILLION CONTRACTS IN Q1 2018, UP 38 PERCENT FROM Q1 2017

* CME GROUP INC - EMEA QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME HIT AN ALL-TIME HIGH OF 3.7 MILLION CONTRACTS PER DAY IN Q1 OF 2018, UP 37 PERCENT FROM Q1 2017

* CME GROUP INC - GLOBALLY, CME REACHED QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF 22.2 MILLION CONTRACTS DURING FIRST-QUARTER 2018, UP 30 PERCENT FROM FIRST-QUARTER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: