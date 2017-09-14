BRIEF-CME Group to exit OTC credit clearing business, return $650m in capital to clearing members

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc
* CME Group to exit OTC credit clearing business, return $650m in capital to clearing members
* CME Group Inc - Expects launching OTC FX options clearing by end of 2017
* CME Group Inc - CME group will work with CDS open interest holders and regulators to ensure an efficient and “seamless transition” for credit market
* CME Group Inc - Pending regulatory approval, company will provide fee waivers on cds clearing, as well as facilitate bulk transfer of open positions
* CME Group Inc - Following transition, CME will dissolve CME clearing’s CDS guarantee fund, which will return $650 million to CDS clearing members
* CME Group Inc - Will focus over--counter clearing services on interest rate swaps,foreign exchange
* CME Group Inc sees delivering cleared OTC IRS in Chinese Yuan, Chilean Peso and Columbian Peso by early 2018
* CME Group Inc - Will exit company's credit default swap (CDS) clearing business by mid-2018