* CME GROUP TO LAUNCH NEW GOLD FUTURES CONTRACT WITH EXPANDED, FLEXIBLE DELIVERY IN 100-OUNCE, 400-OUNCE OR 1-KILO BARS

* NEW CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH WITH FIRST EXPIRATION OF APRIL 2020, PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL

* NEW FUTURES CONTRACT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR TRADING ON CME GLOBEX AND FOR SUBMISSION FOR CLEARING VIA CME CLEARPORT