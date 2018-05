May 10 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc:

* CME GROUP TO LIST USD ERIS INTEREST RATE SWAP FUTURES

* CME - CO AND ERIS ENTER EXCLUSIVE LICENSING DEAL TO LIST ERIS FUTURES ON CME IN Q4 2018

* CME GROUP INC - UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING