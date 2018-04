April 20 (Reuters) - CME GROUP INC:

* CME RAISES JUNE 2018 CRUDE OIL FUTURE NYMEX MAINTENANCE MARGINS BY 4.5 PERCENT TO $2,300 PER CONTRACT FROM $2,200

* MARGINS EFFECTIVE FROM CLOSE OF BUSINESS APRIL 23

* CME SAYS ALL INITIAL MARGIN RATES ARE 110 PERCENT OF THESE LEVELS (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)