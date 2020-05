May 13 (Reuters) - CML Group Ltd:

* CML BOARD HAS AGREED TO WAIVE FEES FOR Q4’20

* INTEREST COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $3MLN HIGHER IN FY’20 VERSUS FY’19

* INVOICE FINANCE EXPECTED TO REPRESENT ABOUT 75% OF FY'20 EBITDA