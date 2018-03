March 6 (Reuters) - Cms Energy Corp:

* CMS ENERGY CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MILLION 5.625% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 - SEC FILING‍​

* CMS ENERGY CORP SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2078 Source text - (bit.ly/2G11BjW) Further company coverage: