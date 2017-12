Dec 22 (Reuters) - CMS Energy Corp:

* CMS ENERGY SAYS ON DEC 21 ENTERED INTO A $225 MILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD - SEC FILING

* CMS ENERGY CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS ONE YEAR TERM & WILL EXPIRE IN 2018; EXPECTS BORROWINGS TO BE USED TO REFINANCE CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT