BRIEF-CMS Energy Sees FY 2018 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $2.30 To $2.34

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cms Energy Corp:

* CMS ENERGY DELIVERS ITS 15TH YEAR OF STRONG OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS; RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30 TO $2.34

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUE $1,778 MILLION VERSUS $1,640 MILLION

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.51

* SAYS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51, REVENUE VIEW $1.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S