Feb 5 (Reuters) - CMS Energy Corp:

* CMS ENERGY CORP - INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK TO 35.75 CENTS PER SHARE, UP FROM 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE