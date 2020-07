BRIEF-CMS Establishes Unique J-Code For Eagle Pharmaceuticals' PEMFEXY

July 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CMS ESTABLISHES UNIQUE J-CODE FOR EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ PEMFEXY (PEMETREXED FOR INJECTION)

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS - RECEIVED SUPPLEMENT APPROVAL FROM FDA FOR 500 MG MULTIPLE-DOSE VIAL OF PEMFEXY ON JUNE 18

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS - CO IS ENTITLED TO INITIAL MARKET ENTRY ON FEB 1, 2022 FOR PEMFEXY

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO IS ENTITLED TO SUBSEQUENT UNCAPPED ENTRY ON APRIL 1, 2022 FOR PEMFEXY

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNIQUE J-CODE FOR PEMFEXY WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON OCTOBER 1