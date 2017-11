BRIEF-CMS Finalizes Changes To Comprehensive Care For Joint Replacement Model

Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* CMS FINALIZES CHANGES TO COMPREHENSIVE CARE FOR JOINT REPLACEMENT MODEL, CANCELS EPISODE PAYMENT MODELS, CARDIAC REHABILITATION INCENTIVE PAYMENT MODEL

* CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES SAYS IS REDUCING NUMBER OF MANDATORY GEOGRAPHIC AREAS PARTICIPATING IN CJR FROM 67 AREAS TO 34 AREAS

* CMS - CMS IS ALSO MAKING PARTICIPATION VOLUNTARY FOR ALL LOW VOLUME AND RURAL HOSPITALS PARTICIPATING IN THE MODEL IN ALL 67 GEOGRAPHIC AREAS

* CMS - FINALIZING CANCELATION OF HIP FRACTURE, CARDIAC BUNDLED PAYMENT & INCENTIVE PAYMENT MODELS THAT WERE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON JANUARY 1, 2018 Source text : (go.cms.gov/2nhRHVh)