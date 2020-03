BRIEF-CMS Issued Guidance To PACE Organizations In Response To 2019 Novel COVID-19 Pandemic

March 17 (Reuters) - CMS:

* CMS - ISSUED GUIDANCE TO PACE ORGANIZATIONS TO PROTECT HEALTH & SAFETY OF AMERICANS IN RESPONSE TO 2019 NOVEL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CMS - GUIDANCE OFFERS CLEAR, ACTIONABLE INFORMATION TO POS ON ACCEPTED POLICIES & STANDARD PROCEDURES WITH RESPECT TO INFECTION CONTROL

* CMS - TO USE DISCRETION IF PACE CENTERS NEED TO IMPLEMENT STRATEGIES TO MITIGATE VIRUS SPREAD THAT AREN’T IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH PROGRAM’S REQUIREMENTS

* CMS - POS CAN ENSURE ACCESS TO PART D DRUGS, WAIVE PRIOR AUTHORIZATION NEEDS THAT THEY OTHERWISE WOULD APPLY TO PART D DRUGS TO TREAT/PREVENT COVID-19