BRIEF-CMS Issues Special Trends Report On Health Insurance Exchange Enrollment Data During Covid-19

June 25 (Reuters) - Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* CMS ISSUES SPECIAL TRENDS REPORT ON HEALTH INSURANCE EXCHANGE ENROLLMENT DATA DURING COVID-19

* CMS SAYS IN 2020 ABOUT 487,000 CONSUMERS GAINED COVERAGE THROUGH LOSS OF MINIMUM ESSENTIAL COVERAGE SPECIAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD, UP 46%

* CMS SAYS LARGEST GAIN IN LOSS OF MEC SEP ENROLLMENTS OCCURRED IN APRIL 2020, WITH ENROLLMENTS INCREASING BY 139% WHEN COMPARED TO APRIL 2019

* CMS SAYS NUMBER OF CONSUMERS GAINING EXCHANGE COVERAGE THROUGH LOSS OF MEC SEP DROPPED BY ABOUT 1/3RD FROM APRIL TO MAY 2020

* CMS SAYS NUMBER OF CONSUMERS GAINING EXCHANGE COVERAGE THROUGH LOSS OF MEC SEP IN MAY 2020 CONTINUED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER BY 43% THAN IN MAY 2019 Source text: (go.cms.gov/2Z52iT4)