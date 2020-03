BRIEF-CMS Issues Temporary Regulatory Waivers, New Rules To Equip U.S. Healthcare System With Maximum Flexibility To Respond To COVID-19

March 30 (Reuters) - CMS:

* CMS SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MAKES REGULATORY CHANGES TO HELP U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM ADDRESS COVID-19 PATIENT SURGE

* CMS - ISSUING TEMPORARY REGULATORY WAIVERS & NEW RULES TO EQUIP AMERICAN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM WITH MAXIMUM FLEXIBILITY TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CMS - TEMPORARY CHANGES WILL APPLY IMMEDIATELY ACROSS ENTIRE U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM FOR DURATION OF EMERGENCY DECLARATION

* CMS - CHANGES ALLOW HOSPITALS, HEALTH SYSTEMS TO DELIVER SERVICES AT OTHER LOCATIONS TO MAKE ROOM FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS NEEDING ACUTE CARE IN MAIN FACILITY

* CMS - WAIVERS & FLEXIBILITIES TO PERMIT HOSPITALS, HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS TO EXPAND CAPACITY BY TRIAGING PATIENTS TO VARIETY OF COMMUNITY-BASED LOCALES

* CMS - ANNOUNCEMENT TO WAIVE SOME REQUIREMENTS TO ENABLE HOSPITALS TO HIRE LOCAL PHYSICIANS, OTHER PROVIDERS TO ADDRESS POTENTIAL COVID-19 PATIENT SURGES

* CMS - NEW RULES ALLOW HOSPITALS TO SUPPORT PHYSICIAN PRACTICES BY TRANSFERRING CRITICAL EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING ITEMS USED FOR TELEHEALTH

* CMS - WILL ALLOW COMMUNITIES TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOCAL AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS THAT HAVE CANCELED ELECTIVE SURGERIES

* CMS - TO TEMPORARILY PERMIT NON-HOSPITAL BUILDINGS, SPACES TO BE USED FOR PATIENT CARE, QUARANTINE SITES, PROVIDED LOCATION IS APPROVED BY STATE

* CMS - WILL ALLOW HOSPITAL EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS TO TEST & SCREEN PATIENTS FOR COVID-19 AT DRIVE-THROUGH & OFF-CAMPUS TEST SITES

* CMS - PHYSICIAN-OWNED HOSPITALS CAN TEMPORARILY INCREASE NUMBER OF LICENSED BEDS, OPERATING ROOMS, PROCEDURE ROOMS

* CMS - HOSPITALS CAN BILL FOR SERVICES PROVIDED OUTSIDE THEIR FOUR WALLS

* CMS - WAIVING REQUIREMENTS THAT A CERTIFIED REGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETIST IS UNDER SUPERVISION OF A PHYSICIAN

* CMS - TO ALLOW HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS TO ENROLL IN MEDICARE TEMPORARILY TO PROVIDE CARE DURING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

* CMS - TEMPORARILY ELIMINATING PAPERWORK REQUIREMENTS

* CMS - HOSPITALS WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO HAVE WRITTEN POLICIES ON PROCESSES & VISITATION OF PATIENTS WHO ARE IN COVID-19 ISOLATION Source text: (go.cms.gov/2yoggG9)