July 6 (Reuters) - Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS):

* CMS PROPOSES MEDICARE PAYMENT CHANGES TO SUPPORT INNOVATION AND INCREASED ACCESS FOR DIALYSIS IN THE HOME SETTING

* CMS - RULE PROPOSES IMPROVED PROCESS TO PAY FOR INNOVATIVE DIALYSIS EQUIPMENT, SUPPORT HOME DIALYSIS FOR MEDICARE’S MOST VULNERABLE POPULATION Source text: [go.cms.gov/31MPUu1] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)