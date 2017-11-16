BRIEF-CMS proposes policies to lower the cost of prescription drugs and combat the opioid crisis‍​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says proposes policies to lower the cost of prescription drugs and combat the opioid crisis‍​

* CMS-Issued proposed rule including changes that, if finalized, will ensure that Part D Medicare enrollees have access to more affordable prescription drugs ‍​

* CMS says is also proposing to lower drug costs by treating lower-cost “biosimilar” versions of biologic products like other generic drugs

* CMS-Proposing to lower drug costs by giving flexibility for certain mid-year changes to prescription drug formularies when a new generic drug becomes available

* CMS-Proposes implementing new authority allowing Part D plans to require certain beneficiaries to obtain their opioids prescriptions from selected pharmacies

* CMS-Proposed rule has request for information on discounts drug cos provide to health plans to the price beneficiaries pay at the pharmacy counter Source text: (go.cms.gov/2A5QQwf)