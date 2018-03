March 22 (Reuters) - CMS :

* CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM‍​

* ‍CMS SAYS NPRM WOULD EXEMPT FROM REQUIREMENTS TO ANALYZE SOME DATA, MONITOR ACCESS WHEN MAJORITY OF COVERED LIVES RECEIVE SERVICES THROUGH MANAGED CARE PLANS​

* CMS SAYS NPRM WOULD PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY TO ALL STATES WHEN THEY MAKE NOMINAL RATE REDUCTIONS TO FEE-FOR-SERVICE PAYMENT RATES‍​ Source text: (go.cms.gov/2GTMvgn)