BRIEF-CMS Says Announced New Guidance For State & Local Officials To Ensure Safe Reopening Of Nursing Homes Across U.S.

May 18 (Reuters) -

* CMS - ANNOUNCED NEW GUIDANCE FOR STATE & LOCAL OFFICIALS TO ENSURE SAFE REOPENING OF NURSING HOMES ACROSS U.S.

* CMS - GUIDANCE DETAILS CRITICAL STEPS NURSING HOMES & COMMUNITIES SHOULD TAKE PRIOR TO RELAXING RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED TO PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID-19

* CMS - RECOMMENDING NURSING HOMES TO NOT ADVANCE THROUGH PHASES OF REOPENING OR RELAX RESTRICTIONS UNTIL RESIDENTS, STAFF GET RESULTS FROM BASELINE TEST

* CMS - RECOMMENDS STATE SURVEY AGENCIES INSPECT NURSING HOMES THAT EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 OUTBREAK PRIOR TO REOPENING

* CMS - RECOMMENDS NURSING HOMES REMAIN IN CURRENT STATE OF HIGHEST RESTRICTION EVEN WHEN A COMMUNITY BEGINS TO RELAX RESTRICTIONS FOR OTHER BUSINESSES

* CMS - RECOMMENDS NURSING HOMES SHOULD BE AMONG LAST TO REOPEN WITHIN A COMMUNITY Source text: (go.cms.gov/2AGngPI)