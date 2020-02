Feb 13 (Reuters) - CMS:

* CMS - DEVELOPED NEW HEALTHCARE COMMON PROCEDURE CODING SYSTEM CODE FOR PROVIDERS AND LABORATORIES TO TEST PATIENTS FOR SARS-COV-2

* CMS - MEDICARE CLAIMS PROCESSING SYSTEM WILL BE ABLE TO ACCEPT NEWLY CREATED HCPCS CODE (U0001) ON APRIL 1, 2020 FOR SERVICE DATES ON/AFTER FEB 4, 2020 Source text: (go.cms.gov/2UVdwt3)